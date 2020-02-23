After Mann Ki Baat, Irani hails Purnia women, Bhagirathi Amma

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's "Nari Shakti" and especially mentioned about a 12-year-old who scaled new heights on his radio programme -- Mann Ki Baat, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday took to Twitter to appreciate Modi's gesture.

"The PM mentioned in his Mann Ki Baat programme about 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan's feat of conquering South America's highest peak, providing new energies to the nation's daughters and keeping them fit to achieve their aspirations," tweeted Irani.

Earlier, talking about the youngster, PM Modi said, "The accomplishments of Kaamya motivate so many people, especially the youth of India."

PM Modi has also stressed about the women from Bihar's Purnia and their zeal. He said Purnia's women farmers are not only preparing saris, but are also selling them in big fairs, putting up their stalls. "Entrepreneurship of women, daughters of our country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each one of us," PM said.

Calling it a best example of "resilience", the WCD Minister said, "Story of women in Purnea, Bihar is a testimony to strength & determination of Indian women who lead from the front when challenged with difficult circumstances. Besides resilience, this story also reflects immense contribution of women to our textiles sector." Irani is also the Textiles Minister.

Irani also expressed gratitude for referring to Bhagirathi Amma, who went back to school at the age of 105 years. Calling it a "source of inspiration", Irani said, "While bowing to the will power of Bhagirathi Amma, I request the youth of the country that we should also grow with determination in the same way towards our goals."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about women achievers and what he calls, "Nari Shakti", on Sunday, on his 62nd Mann ki Baat-- his radio programme.