After Maa Flyover goof-up, Durgapur airport pic on Aviation Min ad for U'Khand

KOLKATA: Days after an advertisement of Uttar Pradesh government featured the photograph of a city flyover claiming it to be of the northern state, Ministry of Civil Aviation printed the photograph of Kazi Nazrul Islam airport in Durgarpur claiming the same to be of the proposed airport at Uttarakhand. Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the ministry for the goof-up. MoCA tweeted: "Ude Desh ka Aam nagarik! # UDAN – RCS is a first of its kind scheme that aims to create affordable yet economically viable and profitable flights on regional routes along with boosting tourism and creating new jobs in the sector."

TMC tweeted: "First Maa flyover, now Kazi Nazrul Islam (Durgapur) Airport! @BJP4India , no point portraying our infrastructure and development as yours. We will be more than happy to provide you with lessons on real development!" Firhad Hakim, state Transport minister, said: "It shows that the Centre in order to project any project has to show the development carried out by Mamata Banerjee in Bengal."

The MoCA, however, withdrew the photograph once mistake was detected. Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president of BJP said: "It was the mistake of the officials or else the CoMC has no intention of projecting an airport that is

nearly defunct."