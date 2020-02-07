After fake news of new ration card, Minister clarifies
New Delhi: Noting that old ration card will remain valid throughout the country, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday warned against spreading rumours and said that if needed, he would request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter.
Paswan said that a fake letter had surfaced claiming that a new card under 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme would be issued and private vendors had been engaged for the same.
"A lot of rumours are going on. There is a fake letter in this regard. The middle man and others have been spreading rumours that private companies like Tata and Mahindra would be engaged for preparing the card. This is completely baseless," Paswan said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
He stressed that the existing card will be accepted across the country to get ration.
Paswan said that he had asked the department to look into the rumour and take action. Further, the department may refer the case to the CBI if needed.
The government has decided to implement the ambitious 'One Nation, One Ration card' scheme across the country by June 1 this year.
Paswan said that he had urged the states to take up the issue on priority so that the scheme could be implemented earlier than the cut-off date.
Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries would get food grains from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.
