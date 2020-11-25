After COVID-19 spike, CM Jai Ram Thakur launches 'Him Suraksha Abhiyan'

Shimla: Winters in Himachal Pradesh has always been tough and life-threatening in snow-bound inaccessible mountain valleys. But, during the COVID -19 time, the challenge is far more serious if recent spike in the coronavirus cases, and high death rate, especially during past fortnight is any indication.



As the night curfew in four hotspot districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra has already been imposed from tonight (Tuesday), and schools already shut till December 31, the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched "Him Suraksha Abhiyan"— a month long campaign to ensure safety of the people against Covid-19 and other comorbidities.

He said about 8,000 teams comprising of employees from the health, ayurveda, women and child development Panchayati Raj Departments, district administration and NGOs will be part of the campaign for a door-to-door data collection of health parameters of the people.

The teams will also sensitize the people regarding Covid-19 pandemic and to collect real-time information regarding symptoms of diseases like TB, Leprosy, sugar, blood pressure etc.

He hoped that under this, not only symptomatic patients with probable Covid-19

would be detected but patients with other ailments would also be listed .

Those suffering from diseases like sugar, blood pressure, asthma, cancer etc must also inform the teams and they will be taken care of for follow-up treatment and monitoring.

The Chief Minister admitted an unprecedented spike in the COVID cases and also the number of reported deaths during the month of November 2020 but said the main reason of this increase in number could be attributed to social functions and a bit laxity by the general public.

"I appeal to the people to use face masks in public places and maintain social distance to keep them away from this virus," he said.

The state government had decided to impose night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts till December 15. This has been done to discourage large numbers of indoor gatherings in social functions like marriages etc.

"The government has also decided to restrict attendance of Class-III and IV government employees to 50 per cent. Only 50 percent employees would attend office for three days and remaining 50 percent for next three days December 31, 2020," said Thakur .