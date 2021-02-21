After court order, Shiv Kumar brought to Chandigarh for medical examination

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday ordered medical examination of Dalit activist Shiv Kumar, who was arrested for alleged violence in Kundli area after his father alleged that the 24-year-old activist was beaten up in illegal detention and police custody.



Kumar was arrested along with Dalit activist Nodeep Kaur. In a story published at Millenium Post, friends and family of Kumar had alleged that he was beaten up by police in custody. Taking up the plea filed by his father Rajbir through senior advocate RS Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill directed the Sonepat District Jail Superintendent to get the petitioner's son immediately examined.

Meanwhile, speaking to Millenium Post, Kumar's father Rajbir said that he was able to meet his son briefly. "He told he is fine, but it was visible that his health was not okay," he added.

After the PIL court had announced its decision. "We have written to the court and demanded a medical examination on Shiv as we are feeling that he has beaten up in custody," a close friend had told Millennium Post.

On Saturday as Kumar was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, he was seen limping.

A Medical Superintendent has been asked to ensure his thorough examination and the State of Haryana and other respondents have also been directed to ensure that the petitioner was permitted to meet an advocate of his choice.