After bulk drug Park demand, HP seeks power equipments manufacturing hub

Shimla: Having already made a strong claim for a proposed Rs 10,000 crore bulk Drug park, Himachal Pradesh on Friday made a fervent plea to the Centre for sanctioning Power Equipments Manufacturing Hub in the State.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who participated in the Chief Ministers' Plenary Session of virtual 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo, RE-Invest 2020, made out a strong case for Himachal Pradesh to host a power equipment's manufacturing hub.

The state has about 24000 MW harnessable power potential, which was about 40 percent of the total potential of the country. Till date, 10596 MW has been harnessed and the state government has set up a target of harnessing another 10,000 MW in the next 10 years, he said. And, thus, because of the need of the power companies –which had to buy equipment from the rest of the country or even abroad, will be greatly benefitted if these equipment are manufactured in Himachal Pradesh.

Only some months back, the Chief Minister had written a letter to the Union minister of state for power R K Singh about the need for Power Equipments Manufacturing Hub in the state.

"The state government will provide the manufacturers power at attractive rates besides other utilities and the Centre can take a call on the demand and provide grants for common facilities and infrastructure," he proposed.

Earlier, he asked the Centre to direct Power Grid Corporation to prepare an effective plan for power evacuation from Chenab basin and from Spiti area.

The state government has identified renewal energy of 6000 MW in Chenab basin as well as Spiti. The power projects have been allocated for execution to SJVN Ltd, NTPC and NHPC on Chenab river basin. In addition to this, 880 MW mega solar park has been allocated to SJVN Ltd in Spiti area for development.

Thakur said that the government was also working on 'Green Gaushala' Scheme in the State, in which self sufficient bio gas would be produced by fully harnessing solar power.

Earlier last month, the state government submitted its proposal to the Union ministry of chemical and fertilizers for the bulk drug park, one of three proposed in the country.

More than one-fourth of the country's formulation drugs are produced at Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN)–Himachal's industrial hub, which has over 650 pharmaceutical units.