After Assam & U'khand, Himachal CM mulls to implement UCC

shimla: Taking cue from his BJP counterparts in Assam and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, once again, has hinted that he was seriously considering the move to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.



Himachal Pradesh goes to the elections by the end of this year. The CM's announcement in this regard holds significance in the poll -bound state and is likely to help BJP if the issue really becomes part of BJP's poll agenda.

Reaching Dharamashala in Kangra district, where he flew on Monday to disburse enhanced social security pensions to beneficiaries, Thakur said "The implementation of UCC is not ruled out in Himachal Pradesh. A decision in this regard will be taken soon."

The Chief Minister said he had asked the officials to examine the matter in detail. "We will not act in a hurry," he assured. This is not the first time when Thakur has openly supported the demand for UCC in the state.

Earlier, during his visit in Delhi last week to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Thakur said there was no harm in implementing UCC in Himachal Pradesh. He ridiculed the debate on the Uniform Civil Code or also the ban on chanting of "Hanuman Chalisa."

Muslim population in Himachal Pradesh is 1.50 lakhs (2.18 percent) of total 68.65 lakhs as per 2011 census as compared to other minorities especially Christian, who constitute only 0.18 percent of the state's population.

"The situation in Himachal is different from other states.The implementation of the UCC will not harm the Muslim society. I think everyone especially Muslim women will welcome this step. They will have a healthy family life to live and it will be beneficial for them," Thakur said.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already formed a "high-powered" expert panel to prepare a draft UCC for the state. Recently Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

But, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has opposed such a move and termed it unconstitutional and anti-minorities. Congress also has expressed surprise over Jai Ram Thakur's statement on UCC at the end of his government's tenure.

"The CM knows he will face questions about his performance. The so-called double engine has already got grounded. It's time for Thakur to wind-up his shop and let the government provide a clean government" said leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.