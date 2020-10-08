After accidents inside Rohtang tunnel, police vigil now on erring motorists

Shimla: Turning into a major hotspot for the tourists and motorists heading for Kullu-Manali, Atal Rohtang Tunnel –the world's longest tunnel now thrown open to the traffic, will now have a strict regulatory mechanism in place for safety from accidents.



Unnecessary stoppage of vehicles, over-speeding, rash driving, wrong overtaking inside the tunnel and photography within 200 meters on south and north portals have been totally banned.

This comes in the wake of three major accidents inside the tunnel within 100 hours after inauguration of the landmark tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3.

There was, however, no loss of any life or serious injuries to the victims though vehicles got smashed in an act of rash and negligent driving, in sheer enthusiasm to race through the Tunnel.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Dr Richa Verma said "the people stopping inside the tunnel for clicking pictures and taking selfies are risking their own lives. Also those trying to overspeed the vehicles are creating problems. Today, I have issued the orders to restrict and enforce the laws. Those at fault will be dealt strictly."

The accidents, she recalls, happened as those driving through the tunnel first time were trying to click their photographs randomly. They had stopped the vehicles mid-way as the rest of the vehicles went out of control and hit the one stationed vehicle.

Dr Verma said "the police deployments have also been rushed. A Doppler barrier also installed to keep record of the speed inside the tunnel. Both sides will have police personnel on duty to regulate the traffic."

The 9.2 km long tunnel, which will cut short a distance of 46 km between Manali and Keylong –headquarter of Lahaul-Spiti, has been completed in 10 years. The Tunnel with high-tech engineering gadgets like fire-prevention, CCTV cameras, a emergency exit tunnel below main traffic tunnel and air-circulation mechanism has made this a landmark in the world at height of 10,000 ft.

The Lahaul Valley was earlier cut off for six months each year because of heavy snowfall. The tunnel has a high strategic importance as it will also connect Leh (in Ladakh) to benefit the Indian army deployed there. "Vehicle's speed limit is fixed between 40 to 80 kmph. Inside the tunnel, we have provided a telephone facility at every 150 metres, fire hydrants at every 60 metres and emergency exit points at 500 metres. There is an automatic broadcasting system and incident detection mechanism in place at every 250 metres," says Brigadier KP Purushothaman, a Chief Engineer with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he has directed the Superintendent of Police at Kullu and Lahaul Spiti to work-out a plan for ensuring that tourists reaching at Rohtang Tunnel travel responsibly and take due precautions while driving from both sides. There are chances of tourists foot fall increasing in the next few days as a lot of people will come to see the tunnel, apart from spending time at Manali.

The tunnel is strategically important for the country. The government will take all steps to regulate the traffic and also ensure security of the tunnel as a national asset, he said.

Meanwhile, the BRO has imposed a ban on movement of vehicles carrying inflammable materials like Petrol, diesel and kerosene via Tunnel. During the day, the tunnel will remain closed for two hours ie morning from 9 to 10 am and evening 4 pm to 5 pm for maintenance purpose.