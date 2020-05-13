After 40 days, train journeys begin with thermal scanners, sensor-based sanitisers

New Delhi: Camera-based thermal scanners, social distancing, masks and sensor-based hand sanitiser dispensers — this is how passenger train services resumed in Delhi and other parts of the country, after being shut for the last 40 days owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General (DG) Arun Kumar said, "all precautions and safety measures were taken by RPF in view of resumption of train services. We have asked passengers to arrive at the railway station 90 minutes before the departure time of the train, download the Aarogya Setu App. Most of the people have complied with us."

He further said, "We have not allowed any relatives of the passengers to come with them inside railway stations. If

any help is required, RPF is there." According to RPF DG, they have collected data of every passenger which they will be handing to the concerned destination state government.

According to RPF official, they have increased the number of personnel in the control room at New Delhi for monitoring of CCTV cameras. "Through cameras, we are checking whether passengers, who are in the queue, are maintaining social distancing. Our nine personnel are continuously monitoring the cameras," said AN Jha, senior DSC (RPF), adding that they are also ensuring that there is no petty crime like pickpocketing at the station.

The force is also following contactless precautions. According to the official, they have also installed a camera-based thermal scanner at the NDLS. "The scanner can detect the temperature of the passenger and if someone is found with the high temperature, then there is a medical team which will assist the passenger. It has been installed at entry points," he said. Another official said sensor-based hand sanitiser dispenser has also been installed for passengers as well as RPF staff.

"We have told our staff to maintain social distancing, ensure their protection. In case of emergency, we have asked our personnel to wear PPE kits which we have procured. For the escorting party, who are on the running trains, they have been told that if there is any suspected case, they should wear PPE kits before attending to them," an official said. Layers have been formed at the railway station for proper checking.

According to an official, on Tuesday passengers started coming three to four hours before the timing of their respective trains at NDLS.

Harish Papola, Security Commissioner (RPF) said that the personnel had taken special care to make sure children, pregnant women and senior citizens reach their trains securely in addition to abiding by social distancing

norms.