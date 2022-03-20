After 2 yrs, Surajkund Mela inaugurated

Chandigarh: After a pause of two years, Haryana's unique Surajkund Crafts Mela was officially inaugurated on Saturday for all those visitors who had been eagerly waiting to visit their favourite Mela.



Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the Mela and also visited various pavilions. This time, the best part is that visitors can book the Mela entry and parking tickets through Paytm and on Haryana Tourism's website, to help visitors easily enter Mela premises without the hassles of long queues.

Besides this, a virtual tour and craftsperson information is made available through an App on the website www.surajkundmelaauthority.com. Moreover, a 50 per cent rebate on the entry tickets is being given to Divyangjan, senior citizens, serving defense personnel, and ex-servicemen. Also, special buses will run from various points to carry passengers from the surrounding areas to the fair site.

Since year 1987, the Surajkund Crafts Mela has been constantly showcasing the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms and the cultural heritage of India. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Mela was not organised but the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022 comes with a promise of a bigger event with renewed energy.

Jointly hosted by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, External Affairs and Government of Haryana, this handicraft festival has come to occupy a place of pride and prominence on the international tourism calendar for its display of crafts, culture and cuisine of India in aesthetically created ambiance.

As the Jammu and Kashmir is the 'Theme State' of the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022, hence replicas of Vaishno Devi temple, Amarnath temple, Apna Ghar representing architecture from Kashmir, live demonstration of House Boat and Commemorative gate 'Mubarak Mandi– Jammu' would remain the main attractions.

A benchmark was set in the history of Surajkund Crafts Mela as it was upgraded to an international level in 2013. In 2020, more than 30 countries from Europe, Africa and Asia participated in the Mela, while this year more than 30 countries will be a part of the Mela, which includes the Partner Nation –Uzbekistan.