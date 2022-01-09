Admissions open for Med & Health Sciences programmes at SRMIST

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu): Admissions are now open to various programs for Medicine and Health Sciences programs at SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC), Kattankulathur.

Several UG and PG programs are available for students in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences that have the College of Pharmacy, College of Physiotherapy, College of Occupational Therapy, College of Nursing, School of Public Health, and allied courses at SRM MCH&RC.

The soft launch of application forms for Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences was held at the Institute's premises in the presence of SRMIST's Pro VC (Medical) Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar, Director (Communications) R. Nandakummar, Dean (Medical) Dr. A. Sundaram, Dean (Dental) Dr. N. Vivek among others.

SRM MCH&RC has over 66 disciplines that prepare students to fill that growing need and take advantage of that growing opportunity.

Admissions to any of these programs will be based on the national-level entrance examination – SRMJEEH (UG) and SRMJEEN (UG), Board examination marks, Department level examination conducted by the respective schools in SRM, and one-to-one interaction. To apply, visit www.srmist.edu.in.