Admiral Hari Kumar becomes new Navy chief

New Delhi: Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy after incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retired after 41 years of service. Admiral Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking the reins of the force as the 25th chief of the Naval Staff.



Kumar hugged and touched his mother Vijayalakshmi's feet seeking blessings after taking charge.

"It is a great honour for me to take over as the 25th chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy. The Navy's focus is on national maritime interests and maritime security challenges," he told reporters. "We will put all strength for this. My predecessors have guided the Navy with visionary leadership. I too wish to take the Navy forward in the same direction and build on their achievements and accomplishments to move towards jointness," Admiral Kumar said. His remarks on jointness are seen as a reference to the ambitious theaterisation plan.