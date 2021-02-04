Adivasi leader seeks support for TMC from tribals

Alipurduar: Adivasi leader Rajesh Lakra, popularly known as Tiger, gave a clarion call to all Adivasis (tribal communities) to support the TMC and drive away the BJP from Terai and Dooars.

Addressing a mammoth rally at the Parade ground in Alipurduar on Wednesday, Lakra stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a mother figure for the Adivasis by standing with them through the thick and thin.

"She has given us what we have been demanding for more than 300 years. She is giving us land right documents. She has hiked the wages of tea garden workers and has also launched a housing scheme for tea garden workers. It is time for payback. We should all come forward and support her. Drive BJP out of Terai and Dooars," appealed Lakra.

Incidentally, the districts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri have a large tribal population with the majority employed in the tea industry.

Lakra stated that while Mamata Banerjee has ensured that peace prevails in the Hills, she has been working for all round development throughout the state.

"We want peace and development. She is also committed to the economic upliftment of the people of this region and will get new industries to Terai and Dooars" added Lakra.

The TMC supremo was in Alipurduar on Wednesday to address a TMC worker's meet. The Parade ground in Alipurduar was packed to capacity.

Banerjee also unveiled the statue of martyr Bipul Roy at the Parade Ground. The 36-year-old soldier, a resident of Alipurduar, was martyred at Galwan Valley, Ladakh in June last year during the standoff between the Indian and Chinese forces. He was serving in the Signal Corps.