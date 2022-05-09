Adityanath reviews drinking water scheme in Jhansi

jhansi/ lalitpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of a drinking water scheme at a village in Jhansi district on Sunday and directed officials to complete the work on time.



He also visited Maa Pitambara Peeth in Datia district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and offered prayers to Khandeshwar Mahadev. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed Adityanath at the temple premises.

On a two-day visit to Jhansi, the chief minister reviewed the Amrit Drinking Water Scheme at Gulara village in Chirgaon block.

Under the scheme, tapped water will reach two lakh rural households, benefitting 11.5 lakh people. Adityanath directed officials to expedite the project.

In Bundelkhand, the drinking water project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

Since August 2019, the central government in partnership with states is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal to supply tap water to every rural household in the country by 2024.

The chief minister also inspected a cow shelter. He directed the officers present to ensure there is no stray cattle and all are housed in cow sheds. Speaking at a 'Ram Katha' programme in Lalitpur, Adityanath said, "Ram Rajya means where there is no discrimination against anyone, where one does not face any paucity, where there is no place for any evil, and such an ideal system is getting build in India."

"The road leading to the establishment of Ram Rajya will be paved when 135 crore people of India will speak in one voice. Work is going on in the country to pave this way. The benefits of government schemes are reaching everyone and everybody is getting security," he said.

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath also said, "We have to work with unity. There is immense strength in unity. Lord Ram had worked with this strength of unity. He had identified the united strength of India."

Adityanath said Lord Ram's life and teachings show the way during major challenges.