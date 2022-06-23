Adityanath meets meritorious students, advises them to read books

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met 10 students who made it to the merit list in Class 10 exam of the state board and advised them to read books and newspapers to stay updated.



Adityanath said the Centre and the state government have started various schemes for the benefit of students and they should avail them.

"By reading books and newspapers, you will remain updated and get a broader perspective of things around you," the chief minister told the students during the meeting at his residence.

The chief minister discussed with the students the ways to prepare for their exams and asked their school principals about the strategy they followed for it.

He said under the state's "Abhyudaya Scheme", students are provided coaching for competitive exams.

The CM asked the students to wake up at 4 am every day and participate in sports to have a healthy body and mind.



