'Adityanath govt has added 40% to UP's debt'

Lucknow: Asking the people to think about what they are voting for, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the Yogi Adityanath model of government has made the state poorer and has added 40 per cent to the state's debt.



Batting for his party, Chidambaram said that the Congress' slogan Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has added a new dimension to the goal of gender equality in elections.

What are you voting for? Chidambaram sought to know from the people, and said Adityanath's model of governance is a mix of authoritarianism, fanning religious hatred, perpetuating caste enmity, police excesses and gender violence. This model has made the state poorer and kept a majority of the people of UP poor, he said, adding that the state's total outstanding debt is over Rs 6.62 lakh crore.

Hailing the people of Uttar Pradesh as the most hardworking, he said, You have sent eight prime ministers to Delhi and all of them were honourable people. And if Narendra Modi is added to the list, he will be the ninth. Yet, Uttar Pradesh is poor, its people are poor and on many economic and social indicators, the state is at the bottom.

Stating that it is a hard-fought election, Chidambaram said there are four key players, and each one of them has its own strength and appeal.

The Congress has, after a long interval, planted its flag in all the 403 constituencies and has fielded candidates in all the 403 constituencies. It has given a new dimension to the goal of gender equality in elections. Its slogan of Mai Ladki Hoon, Mai Lad Sakthi Hoon has brought new energy to the campaign, he said.

Praising Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the former finance minister said she has campaigned tirelessly throughout the length and breadth of the vast state.

I sincerely appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to support the Congress and vote for the Congress' candidates, he said.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government for its performance, Chidambaram said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh has declined steadily from 11.4 per cent in 2016-17 to -6.4 per cent in 2020-21.

The per capita income is less than half the national average. Under Adityanath, the per capita income actually declined by 1.9 per cent. The total debt of the state stands at Rs 6,62,891 crore which is 34.2 per cent of the GSDP and Adityanath alone added 40 per cent to the debt, he said.

Citing the multi-dimensional poverty index released by the NITI Aayog, Chidambaram said 37.9 per cent of the population in Uttar Pradesh is poor.