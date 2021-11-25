Addl Rs 10K cr allocated for MNREGA earlier this month: Centre

New Delhi: The finance ministry allocated Rs 10,000 crore earlier this month as an interim measure for the rural employment guarantee scheme over and above the budgetary allocation, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Thursday. Further, allocation may be made upon assessment of demand during the Revised Estimate stage, said the rural development ministry -- the nodal ministry for the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In the Union Budget presented earlier this year, the government allocated Rs 73,000 crore to the scheme for the financial year 2021-22. In the previous financial year, the Centre had revised the allocation to Rs 1.11 lakh crore from an initial allocation of Rs 61,500 crore. Sources said the funds allocated for the scheme have already been utilised and an additional allocation of Rs 10,000 crore was made by the finance ministry in the first week of November.

Meanwhile in a statement, the rural development ministry reiterated its commitment to release funds for wage and material payments for proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.