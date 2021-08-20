Additional Chief Secretary and Special Secretary visited Bemetara to inspect the flagship schemes of Chief Minister

Raipur: On instructions of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Subrat Sahu and Special Secretary Dr. S. Bharati Dasan today visited Bemetara district and inspected the progress of Chhattisgarh Government's most popular flagship scheme of Narva, Garua, Ghurva and Bari under Suraji Gaon Yojana. During the visit, the aforementioned senior officials inspected the pastures and the activities conducted in various Gauthans of the district. They interacted with the women members of self-help groups and took stock of their income-oriented activities. Inspection of the flagship schemes of Chief Minister will be conducted in other districts as well.

Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu, Special Secretary and State Nodal Officer of Godhan Nyay Yojana, Dr. S. Bharathidasan and other officials were accorded warm welcome by the women's group with self-made rakhi and warm cups of tea made. The tea was made using the gas from the Gobar Gas Plant established in Gauthan. The officers appreciated the beautiful rakhis made by women's group for sale on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

It is noteworthy that the women self help groups associated with gauthans have learned the skill to earn additional income. Besides the activities like vermi compost, vegetable production, fish and poultry farming, brick and fencing poles and mesh manufacturing in Gauthans, they have also started preparing and selling different types of goods during the festive season. During Diwali season, women associated with Gauthans made lamps and idols of deities from cow dung. During Holi season, they earned extra income by making natural colors and gulal from tissue flowers and locally available materials. On the occasion of Rakhi, the women groups are making beautiful Rakhi for sale.

While speaking to Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu and Special Secretary Dr Bharatidasan, members of the women group said that gauthan and Godhan Nyay Yojana has brought a major change in their lives. Employment opportunities in village have improved their socio-economic status. They have gained self-confidence.

Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu gave instructions to develop the gauthans as the center of livelihood. He said that providing support and guidance to women groups for making them financially empowered is the top priority of Chhattisgarh Government. He directed the officials concerned to provide every possible support to the women groups along with the necessary skill development training. Special Secretary to Chief Secretary Dr S Bharatidasan said that we should make consistent efforts to develop gauthans as not only a day-care for cattle but also as production centers.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Secretary also inspected Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School in village Sondh of Berla development block and asked students about their studies.

Additional Chief Secretary and Special Secretary inspected the pasture development and the income-oriented activities conducted by women groups in village Nevnara, Sankara, Sodh and village Rakhi and Thelka of Saja block. They also inspected the process and the quality of organic compost production. Dr. Bharti Dasan emphasized that the women groups should be engaged in activities such as mushroom production, goat rearing, fish farming, milk production, soap, shampoo, phenyl and incense sticks along with manufacturing of vermicompost. He said that proper arrangements should be made for sale of goods manufactured by the women groups in the local markets.

The women group of Nevnara area said that Gauthan has become a major livelihood center for women. So far, her group has earned a good profit by selling 516 quintals of vermi compost. The women group of village Sankra's Gothan is also manufacturing scented soap, aloe vera soap, phenyl, glycerin etc. During the inspection, the team of officers appreciated the efforts of women groups. Members of the women groups said that Gauthans and Godhan Nyay Yojana have provided women plethora of opportunities to grow. Collector Mr. Vilas Bhaskar Sandeepan, Superintendent of Police Mr. Arvind Kumar Kujur and departmental officers were present on the occasion.