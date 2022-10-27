Adarsh Vidyalaya: Model school teachers to be established as 'Changemakers' in J'khand

Ranchi: Under the directions of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren efforts are being made to provide quality education to the children of the government schools which is at par with the educational standards of the private schools. Through the ambitious Adarsh Vidyalaya Program, the government is giving necessary impetus to the secondary and higher secondary level of education and is all set to project teachers of these institutions as "Changemakers" of the society. To help secure this the Azim Premji Foundation

will provide training to headmasters and teachers of the model schools. In this regard a comprehensive action plan has been prepared through which special attention is to be given to subjects like English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Hindi in the due course of training of the teachers.

The Department of School Education and Literacy will collaborate with the Azim Premji Foundation to conceptualise and conduct the capacity building program for Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya's school headmasters, DIET faculty, subject specific master trainers and other key stakeholders. It is to be noted that the principals and teachers of these schools are also receiving their training from eminent institutions like the IIMs.

The program will provide training through a series of workshops for around four thousand model schools in the state with an aim to create an effective ecosystem and provide better education to the children of the state. In the first phase of the training, the Azim Premji Foundation has designed a 10-month comprehensive training program with the Principals of 80 schools identified as "Changemakers" to develop a better vision for the schools, raising the standards of education, enhancement of leadership skills so as to provide quality education to the children, development of learning culture, creation of learning environment, etc.