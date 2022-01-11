Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Cong in Punjab

Chandigarh: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood on Monday joined the Congress, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi batting for her candidature from Moga for the February 14 assembly polls, saying the party's sitting legislator Harjot Kamal will be suitably adjusted.



Malvika Sood's joining the party will be a "game-changer", said Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who along with Channi, travelled to the Sood residence in Moga district for the joining in of the actor's sister.

"It is very rare that a party (state) chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honour, and she deserves it," said Sidhu.

Sonu Sood and Malvika Sood met Sidhu and Channi at Moga, but the actor was not present at the press conference when his sister joined the Congress. Kamal, who is learnt to be not happy with the party backing her candidature, was also conspicuous by his absence.

The actor had last year in November said that his sister would join politics.

Asked if Malvika Sood will fight the elections from the Moga assembly constituency, Channi said, "Is there anything left to say now", clearly signalling that she is the party's choice.

On questions from reporters about Kamal's candidature, Channi said, "Harjot Kamal is our MLA, he is very talented. He is my brother. We have worked together in the party and the government. We will take him together and if there is need for an adjustment, we will do that."

"He is an asset to our party and he will be taken along," the chief minister said.

Channi said in the party, everyone is taken along and sometimes, if anyone feels disappointed, things are sorted out.

He said before coming to Moga he had spoken to Kamal and added that he would be meeting him in the evening.

Asked that the MLA Kamal has reportedly said that he always remained available to his constituents round-the-clock which Malvika Sood may be unable to do, Channi said Malvika Sood is a strong and brave young woman, and she will be there to serve the people at any hour of the day.