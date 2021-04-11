Actor Satish Kaul dies of Covid-related complications

Ludhiana: Veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul, who featured in several Hindi films and shows including "Mahabharat", died on Saturday due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 74.

According to Kaul's sister Satya Devi, the actor, popular for playing the role of Lord Indra in BR Chopra's "Mahabharat'', was admitted to a city hospital after he developed fever six days ago.

"He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital. He had fever and wasn't keeping well. We admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive," Satya Devi said.