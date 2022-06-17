Actor Ketaki files plea in HC challenging arrest
Mumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging her arrest for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Chitale was arrested by the Thane police on May 14 for sharing a post on Facebook that alluded to and allegedly contained defamatory comments. against Pawar
The actor in her plea said that her arrest was not in accordance with the law and hence, must be declared illegal by the high court.
Chitale alleged that instead of sending her a notice, the Thane police had telephoned her and asked her to report to the police station.
In a different case, court here on Thursday granted bail to Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. In a case registered against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in 2020. Chitale, however, won't be released from jail immediately as she is currently in judicial custody in the case where she is accused of sharing an objectionable post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.
The actor is currently facing over 20 FIRs regarding the Facebook post allegedly referring to Pawar.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Trains torched, internet shut down as stirs rock India16 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Govt rejects criticism against Agnipath; issues clarification16 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
No illegal bulldozing, SC tells Yogi govt16 Jun 2022 7:17 PM GMT
'89% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid'16 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Law to reward person sending pics of wrongly parked vehicle in offing: ...16 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT