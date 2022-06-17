Actor Ketaki files plea in HC challenging arrest

Mumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging her arrest for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar.



Chitale was arrested by the Thane police on May 14 for sharing a post on Facebook that alluded to and allegedly contained defamatory comments. against Pawar

The actor in her plea said that her arrest was not in accordance with the law and hence, must be declared illegal by the high court.

Chitale alleged that instead of sending her a notice, the Thane police had telephoned her and asked her to report to the police station.

In a different case, court here on Thursday granted bail to Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. In a case registered against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in 2020. Chitale, however, won't be released from jail immediately as she is currently in judicial custody in the case where she is accused of sharing an objectionable post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

The actor is currently facing over 20 FIRs regarding the Facebook post allegedly referring to Pawar.