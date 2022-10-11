Active cases in country dip to 27,374

New Delhi: India logged 1,957 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,16,394, while the active cases dipped to 27,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,60,198, while the fatality rate was at 1.19 per cent.