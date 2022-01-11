Active cases in Bengal cross 1L mark, tele-consultation given to over 10L

Kolkata: Bengal has so far given online telemedicine services to over 10.31 lakh people with around 1,539 tele-consultations given to the people on Tuesday. A large number of people in the state are reaping the benefits of online tele-medicine services without visiting a doctor.



Telemedicine platform was boosted up by the state health department during the second wave of Covid.

Meanwhile, single-day Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped to 21,098 on Tuesday from what stood at 19,286 on Monday. The positivity rate, however, dropped to 32.35 per cent on Tuesday from what was registered at 37 per cent on Monday. The positivity rate in the state has gone up to 33.89 percent on Sunday. Renowned author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay has been infected with Covid. He has been undergoing treatment at home isolation.

Kolkata has seen 6,565 new cases on Tuesday while North 24-parganas has registered 4,016 fresh cases. The total infected cases so far in the city reached 3,99,312 till Tuesday while around 3,66,091 people from North 24-Parganas have so far been infected out of which 3,41,525 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. In the case of Kolkata around 3,56,592 patients have recovered. South 24-Parganas has seen 1,435 new cases on Tuesday, Howrah 1,815, Hooghly 1,305.

The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 1,02,236 on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 17,95,430 on Tuesday out of which 16,73,258 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

The number of Covid fatalities however jumped to 19 on Tuesday from what stood at 16 on Monday.The total death toll has gone up to 19,936 till Tuesday. Around 65,210 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,19,91,090 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 53:47 on Tuesday.

Kolkata has registered 6 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen 5 deaths, South 24-Parganas and Howrah 3 each and Nadia 2. Around 542 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,72,575 on Tuesday. State has so far introduced 203 dedicated Covid hospitals and 200 safe homes. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stand at 23,947 till Tuesday.