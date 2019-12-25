Action sought against UP cops involved in 'vandalising' public properties

New Delhi: Days after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had warned the anti-CAA rioters that their assets would be seized if they were found indulging in violence and arson, the UP administration has started proceedings to identify and seal properties of the violent protestors in the state.



However, there is a twist in the tale now. Several videos from Uttar Pradesh have now surfaced in social media where the cops are seen vandalising public properties.

Some footages have also surfaced showing the policemen breaking CCTV cameras so that what follows is not filmed or documented. This gives rise to a question, does the police force seriously need reforms?

In Aligarh Muslim University on December 15 this year, a group of policemen has been filmed by a local reporter of a TV channel vandalising stationary bikes and smashing their headlights with batons.

The video shows the policemen with covered faces smashing motorbikes and scooty, outside the university.

Another video which a reporter says is from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, shows several policemen allegedly ransacking shops. The video shot from the top shows hundreds of policemen on the street.

"Hi Kanpur Nagar police, I have many many videos of your alleged high handedness in the 'crackdown' over the violence in the city over CAA, but this clip I have confirmed as 100 per cent authentic so putting it out. It shows your men vandalising shops and cars," journalist Alok Pandey tweeted with the video.

A web portal which visited UP's Muzaffarnagar, reported police ransacking of Muslim houses in the area while another showed some policemen smashing a CCTV camera.

Several people have also demanded that the policemen seen indulging in violence and damaging public property should be identified and their properties attached as the rule should not be different for the same offence.

"The senior police officers present on the ground should be held accountable for the action of the lower staff. The police force is the saviour of rights, where would the people go if the police themselves take law in their own hands. This is criminals breach of trust. The policemen indulging into violence should be identified and terminated," said Vikram Singh, Ex-DGP, UP Police.