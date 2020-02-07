Acid factory operator among two detained

Sitapur (UP): The operator of an acid factory and an employee have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the deaths of seven people, including three children, after inhaling poisonous gas in an adjoining carpet factory here, police said on Friday.



The acid factory and carpet factory are adjoining each other in Jalalpur village of Biswan area in the district.

"Acid factory operator Sukesh Gupta and employee Sirajuddin have been detained in connection with the death of seven persons in Biswan on Thursday," Sitapur Superintendent of Police L R Kumar said.

The SP said police teams are conducting raids in Hardoi and Kanpur while a probe is on in the matter.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC 302/120B (murder/criminal conspiracy) and IPC 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) against Sukesh, Sirajuddin and an unidentified person.

Officials said a tanker of the acid factory was washed near the carpet factory adjoining it. A gas leak from there possibly led to the deaths of the seven people, police said.

However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Those who died in the incident included five

of a family, comprising three children.

They were identified as Atiq (45), his wife Saira (42) and children Ayesha (12), Afroz (8) and Faisal (2). Besides them two others, Motu (75) and Pahalwan (70),

also died, he said, adding that all of them were residents of Kanpur.

Biswan Sub Divisional Magistrate Suresh Kumar said a team of experts has arrived for investigation from Lucknow and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also present at the spot.

Some dogs were also found dead around the factory area, the SDM pointed out.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the victims' families.

Expressing his condolences, the chief minister directed officials to provide all possible help to the affected people and initiate strict action against the guilty.