Accused teacher of Siliguri College barred from entering college premises

Darjeeling: The governing body of the Siliguri College has barred entry of accused professor from entry in the college premises and from taking classes in connection with allegations leveled against him for allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 from a student to pass her in the exams. The students union affiliated to the TMC observed a "black day" and sit-in demonstrations at the North Bengal University campus.



On Thursday, an audio clip had gone viral in social media in which a political science teacher was allegedly demanding Rs 10000 from a final year undergraduate student to ensure that she passes her examinations. The student naming Amitava Kanjilal, the political science teacher had lodged a complaint with the Siliguri College. Following this, the North Bengal University also lodged a police complaint at the Matigarah police station.

On Monday, the Governing body of the Siliguri College sat in a meeting over the issue. A 7 member enquiry committee has been constituted. "As of now, Amitava Kanjilal is not being suspended. However, he is being barred from entering the college premises and taking classes whether online or offline. He has been removed from the admission committee of the college and also from the official website. We will also lodge a police complaint against him. Everything is done in accordance with the guidelines of North Bengal University," stated Jayanta Kar, President of the Governing Body.

Sujit Ghosh, Principal, Siliguri College claimed that the audio clip sounded like Kanjilal. "However it is not yet proved," added Ghosh.

Meanwhile, both student unions and teachers alike have vehemently criticized alleged "corruption in education." The TMCP, students union affiliated to the Trinamool Congress on Monday observed a "Black Day." They lodged sit-in protests at the North Bengal University campus and also torched Kanjilal's effigy.

"In the past also, there have been complaints against Amitava Kanjilal. Law will take its course. Action will be taken against him as per rules of the education department," stated Tourism Minister Gautam Deb.

Dilip Sarkar, Registrar of the North Bengal University stated that the University has received a complaint from Siliguri college in which a political science teacher has allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a student, claiming that he will help her pass her final year undergraduate examinations as he knows a lot of University staff.

"We have lodged a police complaint and have asked the police to probe into Kanjilal's acquaintances in the University," stated the Registrar.

Kanjilal washed his hands off the incident and claimed that he is being framed by people with vested interests.