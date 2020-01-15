Abrogation of Art 370 'historic step': Army chief
New Delhi: Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour".
The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground here.
"We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
China says Taiwan policy intact despite election results15 Jan 2020 8:10 AM GMT
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers'...15 Jan 2020 8:05 AM GMT
Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of year15 Jan 2020 8:04 AM GMT
Mindtree shares gain over 4 pc after Q3 earnings15 Jan 2020 8:01 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh govt knocks SC door against NIA Act, seeks to...15 Jan 2020 8:00 AM GMT