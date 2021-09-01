Abhishek likely to inaugurate TMC party office in Tripura next week

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national secretary, is likely to inaugurate a party office in Tripura next week.



Local TMC leaders have selected a house situated in the heart of Agartala that will be converted into a party office.

It was learnt that Abhishek will reach Tripura on a three-day tour towards the end of this week. He will hold meetings with the local leaders and is likely to inaugurate the party office. The leaders from Bengal find it difficult to put up in hotels following refusal by the owners due to the pressure from local BJP leaders. Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, INTTUC president of Bengal, was refused by the owners of two hotels in August. Finally, he booked a room in a hotel but had to leave the next morning following requests by the owners. The party office will have rooms where leaders from Bengal can stay.

Bratya Basu, the Education minister, from Bengal, reached Tripura on Wednesday. He said: "Many MLAs in Tripura have contacted Trinamool leaders. Talks are on with them. BJP has lost mass support in the north-eastern state."

Trinamool leaders will hold a meeting where many BJP supporters and leaders are likely to join from Thursday. In the next 15 days, TMC will conduct massive drives in which people will be welcomed to join the party. The leaders will take part in meetings and rallies. Sushmita Deb, former Congress MP from Assam's Silchar, who had recently joined TMC, is likely to take part in these rallies and meetings.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have said over and again that BJP will be ousted in Tripura in the 2023 Assembly election.

Abhishek had visited Tripura in early August. He is likely to announce the names of the party functionaries soon. TMC is going to set up its organisation up to the booth level. There are 2,753 booths in Tripura.