Abhishek Banerjee likely to lead rally in Agartala on Sept 15

KOLKATA: At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set its sight on Tripura state Assembly polls due in 2023, Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, is likely to lead a rally at Agartala on September 15. The rally is expected to start at 2 pm. Some leaders from different political parties are likely to join Trinamool.



Earlier, Abhishek's car was attacked in Tripura, when he had gone there in August. Later, party leaders Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha were allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. It had also been alleged that the BJP workers had attacked TMC supporters on August 28, when the latter were preparing to take out a rally to observe the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, party's students' wing.

Trinamool Congress leaders, led by Susmita Deb — who had recently joined the party from Congress — have been camping in Tripura to strengthen the party's organisation. On Thursday, TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay took part in a rally to protest against the alleged attack on mediapersons by BJP-backed goons.

Sources said Abhishek was likely to inaugurate a party office in Agartala. As the leaders visiting the state from Bengal are facing problems in getting accommodation in hotels, the office will house rooms for them to put up there.

On September 15, DYFI will also hold a protest rally in Agartala. Meanwhile, political experts opined that it was important to see whether the Biplab Deb administration would allow the TMC rally led by Abhishek.