Abhishek Banerjee holds BJP responsible for Udaipur killing

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national General secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directly responsible for the gruesome murder at Rajasthan's Udaipur and asserted that the saffron party does not want harmony and democracy but wants to divide the nation.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Banerjee wrote: "NO, they don't want UNITY. NO, they don't want HARMONY. NO, they don't want DEMOCRACY. THEY WANT TO DIVIDE THE NATION. Responsible for spewing hate, unleashing propaganda & divisive politics. BJP is DIRECTLY LINKED to the GRUESOME #UdaipurHorror."

As testimony to his tweet, Banerjee who is an MP from Diamond Harbour shared some photographs where one of the accused in the murder is seen with an elderly local BJP leader wearing a saffron turban and sporting a scarf with its lotus symbol on it. In another group photo, the accused is seen posing with a group of men all flaunting saffron scarves. In another, the accused is seen brandishing a sharp-edged weapon.

Soon after Banerjee's tweet, the All India Trinamool Congress shared the same and posted: "Was the #Udaipur murder planned by @BJP4India, to perhaps create a distraction? Incite riots? Were the two murderers associated with BJP? While @DelhiPolice was quick to arrest @zoo_bear, WHY does @NupurSharmaBJP continue to enjoy protection?"

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee a few days ago had condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

"Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace," Banerjee had tweeted.