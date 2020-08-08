Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and expressed gratitude to the medical staff for taking care of him during his recovery.

Abhishek, his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were all admitted at the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital here after they tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

The 44-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with the virus and shifted to the hospital isolation ward on July 11 along with his father, shared the news of his negative report on Instagram. "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home, Abhishek wrote alongside a picture of his My Care Board' from the hospital.