Abhay rides tractor to reach State Assembly, takes oath

Chandigarh: Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who won Ellenabad byelection held on October 30, today came to Haryana Vidhan Sabha riding on a tractor and took oath as a member of the state assembly.



Speaking to media persons, Chautala said he will not hesitate from resigning again if farm unions say they want him to take the step.

Chautala had won the Ellenabad Assembly seat in the bypolls necessitated by his own resignation over the Centre's farm laws.

The INLD leader termed his win in the Ellenabad bypolls as a victory of farmers and said he won't hesitate from resigning again over the laws.

"I will meet farmers. If farm unions tell me that such a step is needed for the repeal of black farm laws, then I will not hesitate from resigning again," he said.

The MLA was accompanied by some of his family members, INLD state unit president Nafe Singh Rathi and former Haryana DGP M S Malik.

Abhay Chautala alleged that the state government unashamedly misused official machinery in the bypolls and the powers that be lured the voters with money.

Replying to a question on his victory margin narrowing this time as against the 2019 Assembly polls when he had won by nearly 12,000 votes, Chautala said last time only 57,000 votes were polled in his favour in comparison to nearly 65,000 this time.