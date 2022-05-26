Aarohan BPO sets employment and skill graph high

Aarohan Business Processing Outsourcing Unit is one of the flagship schemes of Rajnandgaon District Administration. The establishment of the BPO has enhanced local employment and skilled the youth of the district. It has paved the way for unprecedented development of Rajnandgaon.



The Aarohan BPO aims at training and employing rural youth into international BPO workers. The primary objective of the project is to prevent youth from migrating to other cities. In order to accomplish these objectives, Aarohan BPO originally established the state-of-the-art infrastructure in 2018. It was continued for one year until September 2019.

After Covid, the BPO was revived when the E-Governance Society Rajnandgaon signed a MoU with Technocast Business Solutions. It started its operations from September 1, 2020 onwards. The Aarohan BPO has proven to be a success with over 2,000 jobs generated so far. Based on the statistics of the administration, 53% of OBCs, 21% of URs, 15% of SCs, and 11% of STs were employed locally.

Another feather in the hat of the Aarohan BPO is its partnership with the prestigious acclaimed e-commerce platforms including Swiggy, Meesho, Ajio, Animall among others.

At present, the Aarohan BPO has a fully-fledged 10,000 sq ft. hall equipped with 1,000 computer halls. The entire building is monitored through CCTV cameras, in addition to 24*7 water, electricity, internet, canteen, and parking facilities, the centre has a fully furnished Smart Class. The District Collector Rajnandgaon, Taran Sinha stated that the Administration has plans for expansion of the BPO. It will further have additional MoUs with leading corporates for increased prospects. The idea is to increase intake in the year 2022-2023 and connect it with Goverment helpline, he added. He further said that the Aarohan BPO will attract entrepreneurs, investors and MNCs in IT to partner and establish their business units in Rajnandgaon. This will enhance employment opportunities for the youth of Rajnandgaon and its neighboring districts.

In addition to creating jobs, the Aarohan BPO has also enhanced communication skills of the youngsters through training programs.

"The Aarohan BPO can be a revolutionary step in tackling the problem of growing unemployment" said a learner of the BPO.

The Business process outsourcing (BPO) is the contracting of non-primary business activities and functions to a third-party provider. BPO services include payroll, human resources (HR), accounting and customer/call center relations.BPO is also known as information technology enabled services (ITES). BPO increases organizational flexibility is by increasing the speed of business processes. Supply chain management with the effective use of supply chain partners and business process outsourcing increases the speed of several business processes, such as in the case of a manufacturing company.