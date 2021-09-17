AAP woos UP voters, promises 300 units of free electricity

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced that if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in UP, each family will get 300 units of free electricity.



AAP's senior leader Manish Sisodia announced that within 24 hours of the formation of the AAP Government in UP, people will get 300 units of electricity for free and all small and big farmers will be given free electricity for agricultural work. Sisodia also announced that all outstanding bills of the public will be waived off and 24 hours electricity will be available in every house in the state.

"We did it in Delhi, will do it in UP as well," he said. The Deputy CM said that electricity is being generated in UP, yet the government is not able to provide electricity and the consumers who are unable to pay the dues are not criminals but the government is busy in arbitrary recovery.

"The farmers are sad that the price of their crops have not been increased, but the electricity bills have increased. Electricity has become so expensive in Uttar Pradesh that people are getting 1-1.5 lakh bills in their homes and their monthly income is only 10 thousand rupees. The government is declaring them criminals for not paying the bills. Many people committed suicide due to expensive electricity bills," Sisodia said.

The AAP in a statement said that the Yogi Government has sent expensive electricity bills to 38 lakh families in UP and is declaring them criminals. "The Yogi Government, which declared the public a criminal by making electricity expensive, is the real culprit," the Minister said.

Referring to the Delhi Model of Governance, Sisodia said that his party-led government not only provide free electricity to the people but also got rid of long power cuts and blackouts. Before 2015, the households in the Capital and markets were full of inverters and generators.

"Today, there is a 24x7 electricity supply in Delhi. We guarantee that like Delhi, all the houses in Uttar Pradesh will be illuminated 24 hours a day. Delhi has no electricity production of its own. The Delhi Government buys electricity from Uttar Pradesh and other states, despite that the people of Delhi get electricity for 24 hours, so why can't it be possible in Uttar Pradesh," he added.