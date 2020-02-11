AAP will register massive win: Sanjay Singh
New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will register a "massive win" in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election, counting for which began amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise.
Initial trends suggested the ruling Aam Aadmi Party marching ahead, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that their party would win.
The counting began at 8 am and will be held in multiple rounds, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.
"We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early. You wait and watch we will register a massive win," Singh told reporters outside his residence.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
15 Rohingya dead in B'desh boat capsize11 Feb 2020 10:52 AM GMT
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after...11 Feb 2020 10:50 AM GMT
We didn't deserve to win at all in this series: Kohli11 Feb 2020 10:48 AM GMT
Now Intel, Vivo withdraw from MWC over coronavirus11 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
'Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,' Kejriwal tells Delhiites...11 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT