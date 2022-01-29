AAP will give befitting punishment to sacrilege perpetrators: Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the culprits of sacrilege will never be punished because everyone at the top is involved in saving the perpetrators of the crime.



Kejriwal who began his two-day election campaign of the border state from today also said that the people of Punjab need an honest CM like Bhagwant Mann.

Targeting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over "illegal sand mining" and Badals over "drugs", Kejriwal said Mann is the only honest CM face in the fray for Punjab elections.

Taking a dig at Channi and SAD President Sukhbir Badal, Kejriwal said that the two never criticize each other, but always target him (Kejriwal), as if he had looted Punjab. He said Bhagwant Mann is MP for the past seven years but still lives in a rented house.

"Give Mann a chance to serve Punjab once. If he fails, neither he will come to you for votes again nor will I ever come to the state for asking votes for AAP," said Kejriwal.

Addressing a meeting at the town hall in Adampur, Kejriwal said the masterminds of sacrilege cases haven't been punished and they will never be punished because those at top were trying to save them.

He said had the perpetrators been brought to book and punished, no one would have shown the courage to repeat such acts in the future. The Delhi CM said that once AAP government under Mann comes to power in Punjab, the perpetrators of the crimes will be given a befitting punishment. Taking a dig at senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Kejriwal said that the accused roaming around freely in drug cases haven't been put behind bars.

"Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is roaming around telling people that he got an FIR lodged. But the guilty won't be punished because they are all in it together," he said.

The Delhi CM said an AAP government in the state will take action against those involved in drugs and make the state free of intoxication.