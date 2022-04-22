'AAP will form govt in K'taka like it did in Delhi, Punjab'

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would form a government in Karnataka like it did in Delhi and Punjab, party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.



"We, the common people, were challenged to get into politics when we demanded law against corruption. We formed a political party. Our first

government was formed in Delhi and then in Punjab. Now, we will form our next government in Karnataka," the AAP chief said while addressing a farmers' rally, organised by various farmers' body, led by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.

KRRS convenor Kodihalli Chandrashekar joined the AAP and called upon the KRRS members to extend full support to the party.

Speaking about the alleged corruption in Karnataka, Kejriwal said the previous Congress government was called "20

per cent commission government" and BJP government "40 per cent commission government."

Kejriwal referred to the recent suicide by a civil contractor who had accused in a purported suicide note Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of charging 40 per cent commission.

Stating that he got a certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the most honest government, Kejriwal said and added the CBI, income tax and Delhi police raids were carried out against him, Manish Sisodia and 17 MLAs but the agencies could not find anything concrete.Referring to the riots in Delhi and elsewhere in Karnataka, Kejriwal said all the rowdies across the country go to one political party'.

Welcoming Kodihalli Chandrashekar into AAP, he said the party would transform the lives of farmers if voted to power.