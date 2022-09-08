AAP will form government in Haryana in 2024: Kejriwal

Adampur (Haryana): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people to vote for AAP in the bypoll to Adampur assembly seat, saying it will be the party's gateway to form its government in Haryana in 2024.

Kejriwal, who was on a two-day visit to Haryana, also slammed the BJP-led Centre for imposing taxes on edible items, including milk, wheat, rice and honey, and blamed it for rising inflation in the country. Exhorting the youth to vote for AAP, Kejriwal promised to build a new Haryana by improving the condition of schools and hospitals, besides providing job opportunities.

Kejriwal led his party's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Adampur and while addressing the yatra, he said, "After two years, (assembly) elections will be held in Haryana and this (bypoll) is a trailer. The by-election will take place in three to four months. Give one chance to Kejriwal. If I am not able to change Haryana, then kick me out." The AAP national convenor said, "Make us victorious from Adampur in 2022, I assure you that the AAP government will be formed in Haryana in 2024."

The Adampur seat fell vacant following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha as MLA. Bishnoi had left the Congress and joined the ruling BJP. The Adampur seat is a stronghold of Bishnoi. Without naming former Adampur MLA Bishnoi, Kejriwal said he had been MLA for 24 years. He also recalled his school and college days in Hisar. On Wednesday, he had kicked-off his party's 'Make India No. 1' campaign from his home town of Hisar.

He spoke about good schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics in Delhi. He slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly shutting government schools.

Further talking about his mission, the Delhi CM said, "We will go to every state and bring people together; whoever wants to join our mission can give a missed call on 9510001000." He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister

Bhagwant Mann.