'AAP will eradicate corruption in Hry just like it did in Pb, Delhi'

chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday kicked off its 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign in Haryana. AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose roots go back to Haryana itself, addressed a massive rally in Kurukshetra. Interestingly, the rally was organised at the Brahma Sarovar area, often revered as the cradle of civilisation, and saw the AAP Convenor's call for a shift towards the politics of development and honesty.



He stated, "We've eradicated corruption from Delhi and Punjab, will do so in Haryana too; only AAP can deliver an honest government in this country. Our Health Minister of Punjab was asking for bribes from officers; no one had any idea about it, others would have asked for a cut but AAP immediately sacked him and sent him to jail.

"AAP's commitment to honesty is so sacred that even if my son treads towards the wrong path, we will not spare him. Show your strength in this municipal election, we'll eliminate corruption from the municipal corporation and then in 2024, we will eliminate corruption from the whole of Haryana," Kejriwal said.

"It makes me the happiest when people call me Haryana ka Lal. Haryana is my

birthplace; and one's birthplace – their homeland is like a mother to them. I was informed that a thunderous storm here struck Haryana yesterday – this is a good omen. People told me that it came from Punjab, from Delhi. And an even bigger storm is yet to strike Haryana – a storm of honest politics."