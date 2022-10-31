AAP to field candidates in all 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly polls

Bengaluru: The fledgling Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka is aiming big in the upcoming state assembly election as it has decided to field

candidates in all 224 constituencies with anti-

corruption agenda as its main plank, a party leader said.

The AAP is already in the stage of finalising more than half of the candidates and intends to release its first list by the first week of January 2023, barely four months before the election.

Thereafter, the subsequent list of candidates will be announced.

"We have decided to contest in all the 224 constituencies. We have started our campaign in 170 constituencies of the state through Gram Sampark Abhiyan (village approach drive) and we are in the process of appointing people at the booth level in these 170 constituencies," party spokesperson and Karnataka AAP convener Prithvi Reddy told.