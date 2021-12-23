AAP targeting TMC as party losing ground in Goa, says Trinamool

KOLKATA: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been targeting Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa as it was fast losing ground in the coastal state, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, party's Rajya Sabha MP, said on Wednesday.



He was reacting to a statement made by Arvind Kejriwal that Trinamool was not in the election battle in Goa. TMC tweeted: "We firmly believe in working for the people and standing beside them through thick and thin. Those indulging in election forecasting and vote share prediction are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation. Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously!"

Ray said AAP had failed to make any dent in Haryana. "As the party is facing existential crisis, it is spreading canard against Trinamool Congress. It should have criticised Congress and BJP in Goa but without doing that it is attacking Trinamool Congress, which shows that the party is mortally scared of TMC which began its journey in Goa three months ago."

TMC began its journey in Goa three months ago. So far, the former Chief Minister and MLAs have joined the party along with tennis star Leander Paes, national swimming champion Nafisa Ali, social workers and businessmen.

Mamata Banerjee chairperson of TMC and Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary, held public meetings in Goa recently. Banerjee met people from all walks of life.

TMC had inked electoral alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. TMC will be contesting in the Assembly election in Goa, which is scheduled to be held in February 2022. TMC has deputed party's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra to organise the party in Goa.

TMC has brought out an eight point development programme in Goa, which includes all round development of the state.