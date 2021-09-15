AAP seeks to make foothold in UP with Ram Rajya call

Ayodhya: In a bid to make a foothold in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the AAP on Tuesday took out a massive Tiranga Yatra here, giving a call to establish a Ram Rajya in the state and equating it with true nationalism and communal harmony.



The rally was led by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with nearly 10,000 people -- almost all carrying Tricolours and raising slogans of Inquilab Zindabad and Vande Mataram -- participating in it.

Also ranting the air with the slogan of Ram Rajya Lana Hai, Hindu Muslim ko ek banana hai (we have to establish Ram Rajya and unite Hindus and Muslims), the participants covered a distance of barely two kilo meters from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shuja Ud Daulah to Gandhi Park in the city in five hours.

All along the route of the city besides its many areas also had the Tricolours hoisted and fluttering atop its building.

Singh and Sisodia, who had reached Ayodhya on Monday, began the rally after paying their obeisance and offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Hanuman Garhi Temple and meeting several seers there.

"Fake nationalists are stunned by the chants of Vande Mataram by the energetic youths of Uttar Pradesh. The youths have come to know that real nationalism means good education, good health system, employment opportunities and safe society where there is no fear of criminals," said Sisodia.

"The whole life of Lord Rama gives the message of brotherhood, forgetting the distinction of caste and creed, he teaches to embrace everyone," said Sisodia, seeking to express his party resolve to establish a Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh.