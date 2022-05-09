AAP: Rise in crime as cops busy protecting BJP goons and Bagga

new delhi: The AAP on Sunday targeted the Delhi Police alleging that it has failed to check the rise in crime in the national capital as it is busy protecting "BJP goons" and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who is accused in a case in Punjab. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi listed a number of crime cases registered in the national capital recently and accused the Delhi Police of failing to check the crime in the city.



She alleged that the city police force was busy protecting "BJP goons" and BJP leader Bagga.

The Delhi Police, however, rejected the charge and said the entire nation recognises it as a professional force.

"Delhi Police is the best performing state in Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System implementation. Delhi Police was adjudged the best police in National Digital Evidence Contest, 2021," it said in a statement.

AAP leader Atishi said the law and ordered situation in the national capital has worsened to the extent that miscreants opened fire at people sitting in a car in the middle of a crowded market in Subhash Nagar and easily fled from the spot.

The incident took place on Saturday at Kamala Market.

"This is the law and order situation in Delhi. Nobody is scared of Delhi Police because they know they are busy in saving BJP goons," the Kalkaji MLA charged.

"Delhi Police took swift action when it had to save Bagga illegally. The entire Delhi Police force came out on streets and reached Kurukshetra in Haryana like James Bond to save the BJP goon," she alleged.

On the Kamala market incident, the Delhi Police said it has arrested one of the accused, identified as Raju alias Gogga, within 24 hours through professional and technical investigation.

Two other co-accused have also been identified and intensive efforts are being made to nab them, it said.

There has been a 19 per cent decline in the use of firearms in the national capital, it said.

"If we compare with pre-Covid times, there has been a massive 219 per cent increase in preventive arrests of criminal elements. These arrests of criminal elements have resulted in a sharp reduction in instances of street crimes, thus making the city safer for the citizens," the Delhi Police added.