AAP MPs marshalled out of Rajya Sabha over unruly behaviour

New Delhi: Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, including Sanjay Singh, were on Wednesday marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after they disrupted proceedings over the three contentious farm reform laws and refused to heed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's plea for order.



The slogan-shouting AAP members stormed into the Well of the House just as the Rajya Sabha took up a discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Naidu repeatedly asked them to return to their seats and not disrupt the proceedings.

But with his requests going unheeded, the chairman invoked rules of the House to suspend them for the rest of the day and asked them to withdraw from the House.

As they refused, he briefly adjourned the proceedings.

The MPs, however, did not go out of the House and continued raising slogans when the Rajya Sabha resumed functioning.

Naidu again asked them to withdraw from the House and upon their refusal, he ordered marshals to escort them out.

The unruly scenes started soon after the Chair announced consensus between the government and the opposition on extending the duration of the debate on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget session last week.

An extra five hours that took the duration to 15 hours was to allow members to raise the issue of farmers' protests.

As the AAP MPs stormed into the Well, Naidu warned that he would name them if they did not go back to their places. When a member is named by the Chair, he or she has to withdraw from the House for the rest of the duration of the day.

But the AAP members refused to heed to his pleas.

"I am compelled to use Rule 255...Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta, N D Gupta, all of these members are named as per Rule 255. Please withdraw from the House. Please go out of the House," Naidu said as they continued raising slogans.