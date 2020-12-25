AAP MPs demand immediate rollback of anti-farmer laws

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that AAP MPs raised slogans in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Central Hall of the Parliament demanding immediate rollback of the anti-farmer laws.



While addressing a press conference Mann alleged that the PM is so egoistic that he did not listen to the AAP leaders. He said that the PM can go to Gujarat to meet the farmers of his choice, but does not go to meet thousands of farmers sitting 20 km away from his house.

Mann said that at one side the BJP government say that they are ready to amend the bills and talk to the farmers, on the other hand, they are praising the bills. The AAP leader alleged that there is a nexus between Congress and BJP and that Congress is protesting only to show off, that's why Congress leaders present in the Central Hall did not raise their voice for farmers.

At the Central Hall of the Parliament the Ministers met for the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malviya. "AAP MP Sanjay Singh and I raised the slogans demanding MSP law, the rollback of these black laws and others. We were also carrying posters on these demands made by the farmers," Mann said. The AAP leaders wanted to apprise the BJP led central government about the demands of the farmers.

"I wanted to tell the Prime Minister that today it is high time and the BJP government must immediately call a special session of the Parliament and rollback these antifarmer laws. At one side the BJP government is not ready to call a special session of the Parliament citing the reason of COVID-19 pandemic and on the other side, the same BJP is doing rallies with thousands and thousands of people in West Bengal before the election," he said.

Mann said that at one side the BJP ruled central government asked the farmers to negotiate with them and on the other side the BJP ruled central government praises these antifarmer laws.