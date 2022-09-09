AAP guarantees 6 lakh jobs, Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance

shimla: Trying to create its own dent in the hills, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday pledged six lakh jobs and unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month in Himachal Pradesh- a pre-election guarantee which party leaders rolled –out at Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.



This is one of the 10 guarantees that AAP has made with the voters in the hill state where the party wants to do new penetrations to break the myth that third parties have no place in the state.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the AAP on coming to power will implement all the guarantees within a shortest timeline.

"Six lakh jobs, corruption-free governance, minimum support price, end to inspector raj, and free pilgrimage scheme and Rs. 10 lakh annual grant for panchayats,'' aresome of the landmark things the party will do on priority" he said.

Earlier, the party had announced four guarantees, including free education, Rs 1,000 per month to women aged above 18, free health care, and Rs 1 crore to the families of soldiers from the state who have laid down their lives in line of duty.

Sisodia said if brought to power, AAP will enact a law against paper leak, all screening exams will be held on time, and jobs will be given on merit, not recommendations.

Calling unemployment the biggest problem in the country, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, "If the youth were getting jobs as per their qualifications in India. Why would they go abroad?"

"Those who have ruled us so far are responsible for it. However, they have siphoned off money meant for our schools, education and roads," the Punjab CM said.

Promising to end 'inspector raj', Sisodia said the AAP will constitute an advisory board for traders. "It will also offer an amnesty scheme for value added tax arrears and implement a VAT refund mechanism within six months," said Sisodia, adding that a single-window clearance system will be set up for tourism-related projects.

The two leaders gave a call to the people to throw way incumbent BJP government and don't let the Congress return to power.