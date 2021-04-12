AAP can fulfil dream of Manohar Parrikar for Goa: Sisodia

Panaji: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can fulfil the dream of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar for the development of the coastal state.



Addressing AAP workers in Panaji via a video link, Sisodia said, "the current government has buried the vision of development that was nurtured by Manohar Parrikar for Goa after his death". He alleged that those members of the BJP who believed in Parrikar's ideology are being "insulted and sidelined" in that party.

"I am appealing to all the BJP workers who were with Parrikar to join us and we will fulfil his dream. We (AAP) have the power to fulfil the dream of Parrikar. The vision of Parrikar need to be realised," Sisodia said.

He said the people of Goa are upset with the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress over their "corrupt politics", and are looking at the AAP as the able alternative.

He said the AAP is seeing a steady rise in its vote share across all the 40 constituencies in Goa.

"We bagged 15 per cent votes during Zilla Panchayat elections held recently," he said.

Sisodia said members of some other political parties have also pinned their hopes on the AAP.