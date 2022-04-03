AAP buzz in Himachal alerts BJP

Shimla: Emboldened by the mega Punjab win, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making a serious move in Himachal Pradesh to expand its footprints in the hills, with eye on the next polls, slated by the year-end.



The first show of strength will be in Mandi –home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on April 6 through a mega road show and rally, which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address jointly with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This will be the first visit of top AAP leaders in Himachal Pradesh, a state frequented by change of power alternately between the BJP and the Congress. The AAP teams, mostly from Delhi, are camping in the state to enrol volunteers in all districts.

Delhi health minister Satendra Jain was at Dharamshala in Kangra to facilitate joining of several professionals viz doctors and retired government servants besides a lot of disgruntled partymen from the Congress and the BJP.

The drive has pressed panic buttons in both the political parties ahead of the state Assembly polls. AAP has announced to contest all the 68 seats and Municipal Corporation polls in Shimla, likely to be held in May-June 2022.

The Congress is the worst case of lack of clear cut agenda for the polls. Its organisational set-up is in complete shambles and leadership split in factions, unable to gauge the public mood or effect any changes in the leadership.

The demand is growing within the party to make changes in the leadership replacing PCC president Kuldeep Rathore but high command looks other way, unable to decide the course of the party for next polls.

But, the ruling BJP, which has got a lot of fuel from victory in the four states including UP and Uttarakhand, has already started early moves to reach out to its cadres.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is touring districts to launch new projects and also announce upgradation of health, education, veterinary, irrigation and PWD institutions.

Union minister for information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also joined him in several programmes in Una district–which is also part of his parliamentary constituency i.e. Hamirpur. BJP national president J P Nadda, who hails from the state is also arriving next week to hold road shows in Solan and Shimla districts.

At organisational level, the BJP looks quite geared up for "mission repeat 2022".

"We have no threat from AAP. They are welcome to contest the poll but people of Himachal Pradesh, though gentle but know well the character of AAP. The AAP government in Punjab will not be able to fulfil promises made to the people. We will seek a vote on the performance of the government," said the Chief Minister.

Former Director General of police I D Bhandari, who had joined AAP some months back, said the people of Himachal Pradesh are fed up with BJP and Congress. Both are two faces of the same coin vis-à-vis corruption and loot of resources. The people are going for a change in next elections," he said.