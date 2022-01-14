AAP: BJP facilitating registration of new 'Morcha' as pol party

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of trying to facilitate the registration of a new "Morcha" as a political party in a bid to harm its (AAP's) electoral prospects.

Raghav Chadha, In-charge of Punjab affairs of the AAP, today alleged that under pressure from the ruling party at the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is going to amend rules for registration of political parties by reducing the days of mandatory notice period from 30 to 7.

He said it was all the more shocking that it was being done when the model code of conduct was in force in the state and elections had already been announced.

Though Chadha did not name any particular political party, but his reference was obvious to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha led by Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Interestingly, the Samyukta Samaj Morcha of Rajewal was in talks with the AAP for an alliance, but the talks failed as the latter was not ready to give the number of seats demanded by the SSM. The AAP had said that the SSM was demanding a share of more than half the seats while the party was ready to give 20 to 25.

Asking the "Morcha" to clarify its relations with the BJP and Amit Shah, Chadha said the BJP was ready to go to any extent to stop AAP from coming to power.